Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate

4451 Kahala Avenue · (530) 680-2012
Location

4451 Kahala Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6368 sqft

Amenities

media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
media room
Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu. The ocean is steps away with direct private access to the water from the front lawn area. This part of the island is best for snorkeling or paddling along the protected reef. Waikiki beach is approximately 10 minutes drive. Royal Palms line a stone-paved driveway leading to an impressive landscaped entry. The home includes a five bedroom, five bath main house with serene ocean front lanai and two living areas. Fully furnished and professionally designed with every attention to detail and style, the two story floor plan includes a main living room and bar, ocean front dining area and separate upstairs media room. A large covered lanai from the upstairs master suites provide a tranquil ocean front setting reminiscent of an unspoiled, "old" Hawaii. Guest rooms are large and all feature ensuite bath. Two studios, each with full kitchens and private entries provide additional bedrooms. Bedding includes:
Main House:Down Stairs
Master Bedroom - King
Hall Bedroom - King

Main House Upstairs:
2 ocean front bedrooms - King
Bedroom 5 - 2 Queen Beds

Large Cottage:
King Bed

Small Cottage:
Queen Bed

Includes high-quality, custom linens and luxury bath amenities. The main kitchen is fully equipped with flatware, glassware and every appliance imaginable.

This Property is professionally managed by Private Homes Hawaii, LLC and is a legally established rental accommodation that is rented for periods of 30 consecutive days or more at any one time. It is compliant with Hawaii State Legislation (HB2078) and is available to lease from 1 to 6 months. Lic# TA-123-812-6592-01.

For more information, please contact Steven Jones at 972-672-4395.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5030224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have any available units?
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate currently offering any rent specials?
4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate pet-friendly?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate offer parking?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not offer parking.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have a pool?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not have a pool.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have accessible units?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not have accessible units.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have units with dishwashers?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate have units with air conditioning?
No, 4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate does not have units with air conditioning.
