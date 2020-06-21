4451 Kahala Ave. - Palm Tree Estate

Amenities

Oceanfront Kahala Estate - Palm Tree Estate offers a private gated entry on the famed Kahala Avenue just south of Diamond Head Crater and 10 minutes from downtown Honolulu. The ocean is steps away with direct private access to the water from the front lawn area. This part of the island is best for snorkeling or paddling along the protected reef. Waikiki beach is approximately 10 minutes drive. Royal Palms line a stone-paved driveway leading to an impressive landscaped entry. The home includes a five bedroom, five bath main house with serene ocean front lanai and two living areas. Fully furnished and professionally designed with every attention to detail and style, the two story floor plan includes a main living room and bar, ocean front dining area and separate upstairs media room. A large covered lanai from the upstairs master suites provide a tranquil ocean front setting reminiscent of an unspoiled, "old" Hawaii. Guest rooms are large and all feature ensuite bath. Two studios, each with full kitchens and private entries provide additional bedrooms. Bedding includes:

Main House:Down Stairs

Master Bedroom - King

Hall Bedroom - King



Main House Upstairs:

2 ocean front bedrooms - King

Bedroom 5 - 2 Queen Beds



Large Cottage:

King Bed



Small Cottage:

Queen Bed



Includes high-quality, custom linens and luxury bath amenities. The main kitchen is fully equipped with flatware, glassware and every appliance imaginable.



This Property is professionally managed by Private Homes Hawaii, LLC and is a legally established rental accommodation that is rented for periods of 30 consecutive days or more at any one time. It is compliant with Hawaii State Legislation (HB2078) and is available to lease from 1 to 6 months. Lic# TA-123-812-6592-01.



For more information, please contact Steven Jones at 972-672-4395.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5030224)