4369 Royal Place

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool game room bbq/grill

Banyan House is a luxury beachfront home near the foot of Diamond Head. Located in the center of Royal Circle Cove, this home includes a main house with 7 bedrooms, 1 bedroom guest house, 8 full baths, and one half-bath. A private gate, and round-about driveway will take you to floating steps that lead you to the entrance. This two-story home features open beam ceilings, views of the ocean, gourmet kitchen, game room, home gym, family room, and an office. A private guest house is where the eighth bedroom is located, and includes a kitchen, en suite bathroom, lanai, and garden view. The backyard includes a modern-style pool, yard, and beachfront lawn that is steps from the ocean. Banyan House is in the neighborhood of Kahala, and minutes away from Honolulu's top restaurant and shops.