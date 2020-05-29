All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 4369 Royal Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
4369 Royal Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:55 PM

4369 Royal Place

4369 Royal Place · (808) 589-2040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4369 Royal Place, Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Banyan House is a luxury beachfront home near the foot of Diamond Head. Located in the center of Royal Circle Cove, this home includes a main house with 7 bedrooms, 1 bedroom guest house, 8 full baths, and one half-bath. A private gate, and round-about driveway will take you to floating steps that lead you to the entrance. This two-story home features open beam ceilings, views of the ocean, gourmet kitchen, game room, home gym, family room, and an office. A private guest house is where the eighth bedroom is located, and includes a kitchen, en suite bathroom, lanai, and garden view. The backyard includes a modern-style pool, yard, and beachfront lawn that is steps from the ocean. Banyan House is in the neighborhood of Kahala, and minutes away from Honolulu's top restaurant and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4369 Royal Place have any available units?
4369 Royal Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 4369 Royal Place have?
Some of 4369 Royal Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4369 Royal Place currently offering any rent specials?
4369 Royal Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4369 Royal Place pet-friendly?
No, 4369 Royal Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 4369 Royal Place offer parking?
Yes, 4369 Royal Place does offer parking.
Does 4369 Royal Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4369 Royal Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4369 Royal Place have a pool?
Yes, 4369 Royal Place has a pool.
Does 4369 Royal Place have accessible units?
No, 4369 Royal Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4369 Royal Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4369 Royal Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4369 Royal Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4369 Royal Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4369 Royal Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity