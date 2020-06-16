All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:04 AM

424 Olohana Street

424 ʻolohana Street · (808) 536-9626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 ʻolohana Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Home-feel in the heart of Waikiki. Cute and Convenient, Bright and Breezy 2nd floor Waikiki Unit. 1 covered parking stall included Two blocks from New Ritz Carlton and Beaches, New shops, and New Beachwalk area restaurants. Near bus routes. Washer/dryer on site. Water, sewer, and trash included. Tenant pays Electric and Cable/Internet. No pets/smoking and No Sec 8. Security deposit-1 month rent. 1 year lease. Non refundable $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Please contact Darren Katsura for a showing at darrenkatsura@Gmail.com or (808)398-8632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Olohana Street have any available units?
424 Olohana Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Olohana Street have?
Some of 424 Olohana Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Olohana Street currently offering any rent specials?
424 Olohana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Olohana Street pet-friendly?
No, 424 Olohana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 424 Olohana Street offer parking?
Yes, 424 Olohana Street does offer parking.
Does 424 Olohana Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Olohana Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Olohana Street have a pool?
No, 424 Olohana Street does not have a pool.
Does 424 Olohana Street have accessible units?
No, 424 Olohana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Olohana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Olohana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Olohana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Olohana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
