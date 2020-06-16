424 Olohana Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Home-feel in the heart of Waikiki. Cute and Convenient, Bright and Breezy 2nd floor Waikiki Unit. 1 covered parking stall included Two blocks from New Ritz Carlton and Beaches, New shops, and New Beachwalk area restaurants. Near bus routes. Washer/dryer on site. Water, sewer, and trash included. Tenant pays Electric and Cable/Internet. No pets/smoking and No Sec 8. Security deposit-1 month rent. 1 year lease. Non refundable $20 application fee per occupant over 18 years of age. Please contact Darren Katsura for a showing at darrenkatsura@Gmail.com or (808)398-8632