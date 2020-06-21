422 Dayton Lane #A

Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Liliha (Street parking only) - This small 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has a small kitchen with full size refrigerator (not pictured) and a gas stove. Street parking only. Laundry NOT available on site.

Water/sewer included with monthly rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.

6-12 month lease.

No pets, no smoking!

Unit attached dwelling (2nd floor walk-up).

Please call Dower Realty, Inc. for showings 808-230-7639.



Please see video tour here: https://youtu.be/BBRJDKw5kL0



No Pets Allowed



