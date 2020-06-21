All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 422 Dayton Lane #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
422 Dayton Lane #A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

422 Dayton Lane #A

422 Dayton Ln · (808) 738-8819 ext. 124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

422 Dayton Ln, Honolulu, HI 96817
Liliha - Kapalama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 Dayton Lane #A · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Liliha (Street parking only) - This small 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has a small kitchen with full size refrigerator (not pictured) and a gas stove. Street parking only. Laundry NOT available on site.
Water/sewer included with monthly rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity.
6-12 month lease.
No pets, no smoking!
Unit attached dwelling (2nd floor walk-up).
Please call Dower Realty, Inc. for showings 808-230-7639.

Please see video tour here: https://youtu.be/BBRJDKw5kL0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have any available units?
422 Dayton Lane #A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 422 Dayton Lane #A currently offering any rent specials?
422 Dayton Lane #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Dayton Lane #A pet-friendly?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A offer parking?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not offer parking.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have a pool?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not have a pool.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have accessible units?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Dayton Lane #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Dayton Lane #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 422 Dayton Lane #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity