Honolulu, HI
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106

419 Atkinson Drive · (808) 220-7671
Location

419 Atkinson Drive, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

Sunset Towers - Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Unit - Available Now! - Fully furnished and recently renovated 1 bedroom unit in Sunset Towers - Available Now! Located in walking distance to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Beach and Convention Center. This unit features laminate bamboo floors, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Rent includes water/sewer, basic cable, 1 assigned parking stall and storage unit. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. $20 application fee per occupant 18yrs+.

To schedule a viewing, call or text Darlene at (808) 220-7671 or email darlene@pro808.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have any available units?
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have?
Some of 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 currently offering any rent specials?
419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 pet-friendly?
No, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 offer parking?
Yes, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 offers parking.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have a pool?
No, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 does not have a pool.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have accessible units?
No, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 ATKINSON DRIVE #1106 does not have units with air conditioning.
