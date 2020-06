Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! 3 bed/2 bath unit - VACANT AND MOVE IN READY!!



HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!



This 3 bed/2 bath is located near the Stadium, Pearl Ridge shopping center and Hickam AFB with easy freeway access. This unit is on the ground floor but there are a few stairs leading to the unit. There is also a patio area where you can BBQ or enjoy a cup of morning coffee! Pets are negotiable! Utilities include water, sewer and trash. Electric is metered.

Brand new washer and dryer will be installed. Monthly rent is $2500. Electric is metered.



No section 8. No application fee. Street parking only.



*Pictures in post is of the upstairs unit. Ground floor unit has the same layout.



Please text/email for showings!

Thank you.



(RLNE5787786)