All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3721 Kanaina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3721 Kanaina Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:10 AM

3721 Kanaina Avenue

3721 Kanaina Avenue · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3721 Kanaina Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available Now, spacious 537 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Diamond Head Sands. The unit offers a window AC, ceiling fan, balcony, one covered parking stall, and all your necessary kitchen appliances. Building amenities include a pool and an on-site resident manager. Live walking distance to Kapiolani regional park, shopping centers, restaurants, and more. No smoking and no pets, please. Water, sewer and trash included. Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing at with Jennifer at 808.498.2668.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have any available units?
3721 Kanaina Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have?
Some of 3721 Kanaina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3721 Kanaina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3721 Kanaina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3721 Kanaina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3721 Kanaina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3721 Kanaina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3721 Kanaina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3721 Kanaina Avenue has a pool.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3721 Kanaina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3721 Kanaina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3721 Kanaina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3721 Kanaina Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3721 Kanaina Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity