3721 Kanaina Avenue

Available Now, spacious 537 sq. ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Diamond Head Sands. The unit offers a window AC, ceiling fan, balcony, one covered parking stall, and all your necessary kitchen appliances. Building amenities include a pool and an on-site resident manager. Live walking distance to Kapiolani regional park, shopping centers, restaurants, and more. No smoking and no pets, please. Water, sewer and trash included. Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing at with Jennifer at 808.498.2668.