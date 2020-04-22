All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3320 Herbert Street

3320 Herbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3320 Herbert Street, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
PRICE REDUCED!! Live near Waikiki in this spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport- Single level home located off Kapahulu Ave.! - -Rental Address:
3320 Herbert Street
Honolulu, HI 96816

Rent: $2,850.00 Per Month
Deposit: $2,850.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease

Available: Now

Description:
- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Parking stalls (carport)
- Bonus Room & Den
- Ground floor unit
- Approx. 1600 sq.ft.
- Renovated Kitchen with BRAND NEW Refrigerator & Stove
- Designated washroom with Washer & Dryer Hookup Only
- Window A/C units located in bedrooms
- Large open cement patio
- Plenty of closet & storage space
- Tenant is responsible for all Utilities (Water & Sewer, Electric, Cable, Internet)

-Enjoy the convenience of living in town! Short commutes and easy access to Bus lines, Restaurants, UH Manoa, Waikiki, Diamond Head, and Entertainment.

Elem: Liholiho
Middle: Kaimuki
High: Kalani

A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.

Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.

Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.

Policies: Move in requires one-months full rent and a security deposit equal to one-months rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No smoking. No Section 8. No Pets. Renter Insurance required upon signing of Lease.

Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office (808) 521-0081
Fax (808) 533-3887
Admin@laniproperties.com
www.laniproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3320 Herbert Street have any available units?
3320 Herbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 3320 Herbert Street have?
Some of 3320 Herbert Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3320 Herbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3320 Herbert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3320 Herbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 3320 Herbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 3320 Herbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3320 Herbert Street does offer parking.
Does 3320 Herbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3320 Herbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3320 Herbert Street have a pool?
No, 3320 Herbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3320 Herbert Street have accessible units?
No, 3320 Herbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3320 Herbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3320 Herbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3320 Herbert Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3320 Herbert Street has units with air conditioning.
