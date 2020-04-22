Amenities
PRICE REDUCED!! Live near Waikiki in this spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport- Single level home located off Kapahulu Ave.! - -Rental Address:
3320 Herbert Street
Honolulu, HI 96816
Rent: $2,850.00 Per Month
Deposit: $2,850.00
Lease Term: 1 Year Lease
Available: Now
Description:
- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Parking stalls (carport)
- Bonus Room & Den
- Ground floor unit
- Approx. 1600 sq.ft.
- Renovated Kitchen with BRAND NEW Refrigerator & Stove
- Designated washroom with Washer & Dryer Hookup Only
- Window A/C units located in bedrooms
- Large open cement patio
- Plenty of closet & storage space
- Tenant is responsible for all Utilities (Water & Sewer, Electric, Cable, Internet)
-Enjoy the convenience of living in town! Short commutes and easy access to Bus lines, Restaurants, UH Manoa, Waikiki, Diamond Head, and Entertainment.
Elem: Liholiho
Middle: Kaimuki
High: Kalani
A Nonrefundable $25.00 application fee, PER applicant 18 years and older that will be occupying the property is required.
Applications will be provided at the showing. It is REQUIRED that prospective tenants must view the inside of the property before your application will be processed.
Please call our office at 808-521-0081 to schedule a showing.
Policies: Move in requires one-months full rent and a security deposit equal to one-months rent. One (1) year lease, which includes a Military Clause. No smoking. No Section 8. No Pets. Renter Insurance required upon signing of Lease.
Managed by:
Lani Properties Corp RB-8551
50 S. Beretania St. #C-209
Honolulu, HI 96813
Office (808) 521-0081
Fax (808) 533-3887
Admin@laniproperties.com
www.laniproperties.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5644965)