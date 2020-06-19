All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3234 Pahoa Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3234 Pahoa Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3234 Pahoa Ave.

3234 Pahoa Avenue · (808) 445-9500 ext. 205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3234 Pahoa Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3234 Pahoa Ave. · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
PET FRIENDLY 3 bedroom in centrally located Kaimuki - 3 bedroom home; all utilities included. New cabinets and floors. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and restaurants. Basic cable TV and yard maintenance also included in rent. 2 parking stalls. Shared laundry facility. Window a/c keeps you cool. PETS ALLOWED. Cat or small dog. No smoking, renters insurance required, and not accepting section 8. Showing after May 20, 2020

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/893950?source=marketing

Oahu Property Management, LLC dba
Real Property Management Alliance
733 Bishop St, Suite 2302
Honolulu, HI 96813
RB#: 21789

(RLNE5744824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have any available units?
3234 Pahoa Ave. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have?
Some of 3234 Pahoa Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Pahoa Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Pahoa Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Pahoa Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3234 Pahoa Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Pahoa Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3234 Pahoa Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have a pool?
No, 3234 Pahoa Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3234 Pahoa Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3234 Pahoa Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3234 Pahoa Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3234 Pahoa Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3234 Pahoa Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity