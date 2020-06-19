3234 Pahoa Ave.

Amenities

PET FRIENDLY 3 bedroom in centrally located Kaimuki - 3 bedroom home; all utilities included. New cabinets and floors. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and restaurants. Basic cable TV and yard maintenance also included in rent. 2 parking stalls. Shared laundry facility. Window a/c keeps you cool. PETS ALLOWED. Cat or small dog. No smoking, renters insurance required, and not accepting section 8. Showing after May 20, 2020



Oahu Property Management, LLC dba

Real Property Management Alliance

733 Bishop St, Suite 2302

Honolulu, HI 96813

RB#: 21789



