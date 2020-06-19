3234 Pahoa Ave.

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY 3 bedroom in centrally located Kaimuki - 3 bedroom home; all utilities included. New cabinets and floors. Easy freeway access. Close to shopping and restaurants. Basic cable TV and yard maintenance also included in rent. 2 parking stalls. Shared laundry facility. Window a/c keeps you cool. PETS ALLOWED. Cat or small dog. No smoking, renters insurance required, and not accepting section 8. Showing after May 20, 2020
