Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Salt Lake 2Bed -
(RLNE5737478)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have any available units?
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Honolulu, HI
.
Is 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Honolulu
.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 offer parking?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have a pool?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have accessible units?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Ala Ilima St., #707 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Similar Pages
Honolulu 1 Bedrooms
Honolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with Parking
Honolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Waipahu, HI
Kapolei, HI
Wahiawa, HI
Ewa Beach, HI
Waimalu, HI
Makaha, HI
Ewa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HI
Pupukea, HI
Halawa, HI
East Honolulu, HI
Waipio, HI
Maili, HI
Pearl City, HI
Royal Kunia, HI
Haleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HI
Mililani Town, HI
Nearby Neighborhoods
Waikiki
Mccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Hawaii at Manoa
Hawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College