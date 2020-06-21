All apartments in Honolulu
2984 Makalei Pl

2984 Makalei Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

2984 Makalei Place, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2984 Makalei Pl · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Ocean view, Private home, Open-air, Pool, Diamond Head, Luxury, Casa de Makalei - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Set alongside Oahu’s Iconic Diamond Head this spectacular home has been designed with the beauty of the island in mind.  The upstairs bedrooms feature widespread ocean views.  While the lower open air concept provides the indoor outdoor experience with a back drop of Diamond Heads terrain.  The main house offers 3 full bedroom suites (2 King, 1 Queen) sleeping a maximum of 6 people.  A separate lower level guest bedroom suite (1 Queen) sleeps an additional 2 people.  Ideal home for larger groups and couples retreats with convenience of traveling together but exclusivity and privacy between the rooms.

Within walking distance to Makalei Beach Park and Leahi Beach Park.  And just minutes away from the Waikiki scene including the Honolulu Zoo, Kapiolani Park, Waikiki Aquarium, and Diamond Head State Monument.  Visit the new International Market Place for shopping and fine dining restaurants.  Water excursions of all types for the adventure seekers near and far. Take a catamaran off the beach of Waikiki in front of Duke’s Restaurant, sail with Pirates out of Kewala Basin, snorkel out of Hanauma Bay, and cage-less shark dive out of North Shore’s Haleiwa town.

The house is conveniently located near local shopping centers such as Safeway, Wholefoods, and Costco.  Stock up and stay in or head out and explore everything this island has to offer.  The spirit of Aloha is what makes this place so beautiful we welcome you to enjoy.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:
1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS
2. Online bookings are subject to manager approval. Booking will be confirmed or declined within 24 hours
3. Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.

TAX ID #TA-048-694-1696-01

A/C Notes: Central AC in Main House.  Split AC in Lower Level Guest Bedroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Makalei Pl have any available units?
2984 Makalei Pl has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2984 Makalei Pl have?
Some of 2984 Makalei Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 Makalei Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Makalei Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Makalei Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2984 Makalei Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl offer parking?
No, 2984 Makalei Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2984 Makalei Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2984 Makalei Pl has a pool.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl have accessible units?
No, 2984 Makalei Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2984 Makalei Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2984 Makalei Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2984 Makalei Pl has units with air conditioning.
