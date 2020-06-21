2984 Makalei Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool internet access

Ocean view, Private home, Open-air, Pool, Diamond Head, Luxury, Casa de Makalei - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Set alongside Oahu’s Iconic Diamond Head this spectacular home has been designed with the beauty of the island in mind. The upstairs bedrooms feature widespread ocean views. While the lower open air concept provides the indoor outdoor experience with a back drop of Diamond Heads terrain. The main house offers 3 full bedroom suites (2 King, 1 Queen) sleeping a maximum of 6 people. A separate lower level guest bedroom suite (1 Queen) sleeps an additional 2 people. Ideal home for larger groups and couples retreats with convenience of traveling together but exclusivity and privacy between the rooms.



Within walking distance to Makalei Beach Park and Leahi Beach Park. And just minutes away from the Waikiki scene including the Honolulu Zoo, Kapiolani Park, Waikiki Aquarium, and Diamond Head State Monument. Visit the new International Market Place for shopping and fine dining restaurants. Water excursions of all types for the adventure seekers near and far. Take a catamaran off the beach of Waikiki in front of Duke’s Restaurant, sail with Pirates out of Kewala Basin, snorkel out of Hanauma Bay, and cage-less shark dive out of North Shore’s Haleiwa town.



The house is conveniently located near local shopping centers such as Safeway, Wholefoods, and Costco. Stock up and stay in or head out and explore everything this island has to offer. The spirit of Aloha is what makes this place so beautiful we welcome you to enjoy.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURES:

1. Rates and fees are subject to change. Minimum stay requirements may apply. Inquire for possible DISCOUNTS

2. Online bookings are subject to manager approval. Booking will be confirmed or declined within 24 hours

3. Standard occupancy for this is 6 guests with a max occupancy of 8 guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



TAX ID #TA-048-694-1696-01



A/C Notes: Central AC in Main House. Split AC in Lower Level Guest Bedroom.



No Pets Allowed



