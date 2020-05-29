All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2937 Kalakaua Ave #24

2937 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 518-6580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2937 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2937 Kalakaua Ave #24 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
key fob access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
Furnished Ocean Front Private 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Waikiki Gold Coast! - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority. In efforts to continue facilitate showings of our rentals, we are taking the following precautions:
- MANDATORY MASKS: It is mandatory that you wear a mask throughout your viewing of our rentals. You WILL BE DENIED entry, if you arrive to a showing without a mask.
- Social Distancing - We will be happy to meet with you for a showing, however we will maintain our distance (approximately 6 feet) and will you encourage you to do the same.
- No Physical Contact - If you need assistance opening a door, testing a knob or anything else that would require you to physically touch something within the unit, please ask for our representatives assistance and we would be happy to help.
- Limiting Showing Party Sizes - For any of the listed available times we have to show a unit, there will be a limit of 5 parties per showing. Furthermore, only 4 people may be inside the rental at any given time, including the showing representative.
*Showing Priority may be provided to pre-qualified or pre-approved prospects.

Website: www.apartmentshi.com
Instagram: @apartmentshi

To see this unit, please reserve a spot to an upcoming showing through this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/8f69c26004

Or Call: (808)-518-6580
The Street Number of this Rentals Address is: 2937

Rent: $2,500
Utilities (Basic Cable, Electricity, Sewer, Water, & Trash): Included!
1 Covered Parking Stall included
(Kapiolani Regional Park: Free Street Parking 6:00PM - 10:00AM)

Showing Instructions:
- Duration: 15-20 Mins.
- Please arrive promptly for the appointment time you set using the link above. A representative will meet you onsite.
- Limited Spots are Available per Showing
- *Weekly Showing Availability is Updated every Monday by 4:00PM*

Unit Features & Amenities
Apartment: 1 Bed | 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 6 or 12 Months
Pet-Policy: NO PETS
Laundry: Washer & Dryer in Unit
Security: Keyless Entry

Property Highlights
- Ocean Front Location on Gold Coast! Perfect for island living!
- A few steps from your front door and you are in the ocean!
- Directly Across Kapiolani Park!

Additional Information:
- No Pets
- No Housing Subsidies are Accepted
* Rental Terms are Subject to Change at Any Time*
** Additional Utility Fee, Parking Fee & Pet Fee, when Applicable, are not Included in the 1st Month Move-In Rent Special (30 Days) **

RENTAL APPLICATIONS
The following is needed to complete an online application:
1. Copy of Photo ID
2. 1 Month Proof of Income (2 Pay Periods of Pay Stubs) OR a statement letter signed by your employer with an estimate of your monthly income (Please provide your employer's contact information).
3. Bank Statement OR Screenshot of your Available Bank Balance
*If anyone else above the age of 18 is moving in with you, they also need to complete a separate application, with the same requirements.*
**If you are going to have a guarantor sign the lease with you, they also have to complete a separate application online, with the same requirements.**
***Prospective Tenant must have a confirmed viewing of the unit with an Apartment Advisors Representative***
[Application Fee: $25 per Applicant | Any application that has not been fully processed will be issued a refund on application fees.]
Found at: www.apartmentshi.com/listings

All Properties have a strict NO SMOKING policy.

*The security deposit is equal to a full months rental charge. [Any applicable fees (i.e. utility fee, parking stall fee, or pet fee) as listed above, would be paid for as rent].*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

