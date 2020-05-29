2937 Kalakaua Ave #24

Amenities
Furnished Ocean Front Private 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Waikiki Gold Coast! - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our tenants, staff and community is a top priority. In efforts to continue facilitate showings of our rentals, we are taking the following precautions:
- MANDATORY MASKS: It is mandatory that you wear a mask throughout your viewing of our rentals. You WILL BE DENIED entry, if you arrive to a showing without a mask.
- Social Distancing - We will be happy to meet with you for a showing, however we will maintain our distance (approximately 6 feet) and will you encourage you to do the same.
- No Physical Contact - If you need assistance opening a door, testing a knob or anything else that would require you to physically touch something within the unit, please ask for our representatives assistance and we would be happy to help.
- Limiting Showing Party Sizes - For any of the listed available times we have to show a unit, there will be a limit of 5 parties per showing. Furthermore, only 4 people may be inside the rental at any given time, including the showing representative.
*Showing Priority may be provided to pre-qualified or pre-approved prospects.
Website: www.apartmentshi.com
Instagram: @apartmentshi
To see this unit, please reserve a spot to an upcoming showing through this link:
https://showmojo.com/l/8f69c26004
Or Call: (808)-518-6580
The Street Number of this Rentals Address is: 2937
Rent: $2,500
Utilities (Basic Cable, Electricity, Sewer, Water, & Trash): Included!
1 Covered Parking Stall included
(Kapiolani Regional Park: Free Street Parking 6:00PM - 10:00AM)
Showing Instructions:
- Duration: 15-20 Mins.
- Please arrive promptly for the appointment time you set using the link above. A representative will meet you onsite.
- Limited Spots are Available per Showing
- *Weekly Showing Availability is Updated every Monday by 4:00PM*
Unit Features & Amenities
Apartment: 1 Bed | 1 Bath
Lease Duration: 6 or 12 Months
Pet-Policy: NO PETS
Laundry: Washer & Dryer in Unit
Security: Keyless Entry
Property Highlights
- Ocean Front Location on Gold Coast! Perfect for island living!
- A few steps from your front door and you are in the ocean!
- Directly Across Kapiolani Park!
Additional Information:
- No Pets
- No Housing Subsidies are Accepted
* Rental Terms are Subject to Change at Any Time*
** Additional Utility Fee, Parking Fee & Pet Fee, when Applicable, are not Included in the 1st Month Move-In Rent Special (30 Days) **
RENTAL APPLICATIONS
The following is needed to complete an online application:
1. Copy of Photo ID
2. 1 Month Proof of Income (2 Pay Periods of Pay Stubs) OR a statement letter signed by your employer with an estimate of your monthly income (Please provide your employer's contact information).
3. Bank Statement OR Screenshot of your Available Bank Balance
*If anyone else above the age of 18 is moving in with you, they also need to complete a separate application, with the same requirements.*
**If you are going to have a guarantor sign the lease with you, they also have to complete a separate application online, with the same requirements.**
***Prospective Tenant must have a confirmed viewing of the unit with an Apartment Advisors Representative***
[Application Fee: $25 per Applicant | Any application that has not been fully processed will be issued a refund on application fees.]
Found at: www.apartmentshi.com/listings
All Properties have a strict NO SMOKING policy.
*The security deposit is equal to a full months rental charge. [Any applicable fees (i.e. utility fee, parking stall fee, or pet fee) as listed above, would be paid for as rent].*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5411924)