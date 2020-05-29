All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

2808 LEIALOHA AVE.

2808 Leialoha Avenue · (808) 487-1561
Location

2808 Leialoha Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 551 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Centrally where you want to be - Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath , 1 parking great location in kaimuki central to everything .Brand new flooring throughout this unit including a renovated kitchen and bathroom, water is included in utilities. Have the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants, parks and Waikiki just minutes away. Be close to bus lines and freeway access. Call to schedule your showing today. Renter's insurance required. No smoking or pets allowed in apartment.
" For additional inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. ( RB 21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have any available units?
2808 LEIALOHA AVE. has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
2808 LEIALOHA AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does offer parking.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have a pool?
No, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have accessible units?
No, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 LEIALOHA AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
