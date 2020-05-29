2808 LEIALOHA AVE.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Centrally where you want to be - Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath , 1 parking great location in kaimuki central to everything .Brand new flooring throughout this unit including a renovated kitchen and bathroom, water is included in utilities. Have the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants, parks and Waikiki just minutes away. Be close to bus lines and freeway access. Call to schedule your showing today. Renter's insurance required. No smoking or pets allowed in apartment.

" For additional inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. ( RB 21153) at 808-428-3872.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785909)