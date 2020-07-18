2572 Lemon Rd #510

Amenities

TRADEWINDS PLAZA - Fully-Furnished STUDIO/1BA Condo in Excellent Location in Honolulu - ***LONG-TERM RENTAL = 6+ MONTHS - $1800 / month***



***SHORT-TERM/VACATION RENTAL - $2000 / month***

******PLEASE CALL GLORIA AT (808)-462-3981********



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,800

Available: Now

Application Fee: $25.00

Security Deposit: $1,800

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Comfortable Waikiki studio in prime location. The Tradewinds Plaza is only a block away from the famous Kalakaua Avenue where you can easily find restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and all of the great Waikiki beaches. Kuhio Beach, Waikiki Walls and Queens Beach invite you to play in the sand. Also nearby is the Honolulu Zoo and Kapiolani Park which is the largest park in Hawaii. Unit comes fully furnished with a kitchenette, two twin beds, and a full-sized bathtub. $25 application fee required for applicants 18 years or older. 6 months - 1 year lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Please call Gloria Paet to schedule a showing at 808-462-3981.



No Pets Allowed



