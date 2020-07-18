All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 2572 Lemon Rd #510.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2572 Lemon Rd #510
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2572 Lemon Rd #510

2572 Lemon Road · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2572 Lemon Road, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2572 Lemon Rd #510 · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

coffee bar
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
TRADEWINDS PLAZA - Fully-Furnished STUDIO/1BA Condo in Excellent Location in Honolulu - ***LONG-TERM RENTAL = 6+ MONTHS - $1800 / month***

***SHORT-TERM/VACATION RENTAL - $2000 / month***
******PLEASE CALL GLORIA AT (808)-462-3981********

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,800
Available: Now
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $1,800
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Comfortable Waikiki studio in prime location. The Tradewinds Plaza is only a block away from the famous Kalakaua Avenue where you can easily find restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and all of the great Waikiki beaches. Kuhio Beach, Waikiki Walls and Queens Beach invite you to play in the sand. Also nearby is the Honolulu Zoo and Kapiolani Park which is the largest park in Hawaii. Unit comes fully furnished with a kitchenette, two twin beds, and a full-sized bathtub. $25 application fee required for applicants 18 years or older. 6 months - 1 year lease. No Pets. No Smoking. Please call Gloria Paet to schedule a showing at 808-462-3981.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4196750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have any available units?
2572 Lemon Rd #510 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2572 Lemon Rd #510 currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Lemon Rd #510 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Lemon Rd #510 pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 offer parking?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have a pool?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have accessible units?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Lemon Rd #510 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 Lemon Rd #510 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2572 Lemon Rd #510?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity