Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:52 AM

2470 Kalakaua Avenue

2470 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 735-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2470 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This legal luxury 1,196. ft. w/ lanai 2-Bedroom Deluxe Oceanfront Suite at the Aston Waikiki Beach Tower is right in front of famous Waikiki Beach! Complete 5-star 2018 hotel update, this suite offers chef's kitchen, dining area, living room, huge lanai, in-room laundry, AC, and free WiFi and free on-site parking. The master suite faces the ocean with a luxurious 5-fixture bathroom. The second bedroom has a full bathroom. Other units available.

GE/TA 086-342-6560-01. Minimum 30-day booking required. Please call/text Kimo at 808-255-2400 with questions or to schedule a showing. 14.962% GE and TA taxes to be added onto rental charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have any available units?
2470 Kalakaua Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have?
Some of 2470 Kalakaua Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 Kalakaua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Kalakaua Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Kalakaua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have a pool?
No, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2470 Kalakaua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2470 Kalakaua Avenue has units with air conditioning.
