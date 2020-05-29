2470 Kalakaua Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This legal luxury 1,196. ft. w/ lanai 2-Bedroom Deluxe Oceanfront Suite at the Aston Waikiki Beach Tower is right in front of famous Waikiki Beach! Complete 5-star 2018 hotel update, this suite offers chef's kitchen, dining area, living room, huge lanai, in-room laundry, AC, and free WiFi and free on-site parking. The master suite faces the ocean with a luxurious 5-fixture bathroom. The second bedroom has a full bathroom. Other units available.



GE/TA 086-342-6560-01. Minimum 30-day booking required. Please call/text Kimo at 808-255-2400 with questions or to schedule a showing. 14.962% GE and TA taxes to be added onto rental charge.