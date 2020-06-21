2321 Orchid St

Amenities

w/d hookup some paid utils internet access carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

2321 Orchid Street - Property Id: 293609



2321 Orchid Street



Separate entrances.

Upstairs unit: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath

Downstairs unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bath



Tenant pays for the electricity, cable tv, telephone, internet and wifi.



Kitchen - both upstairs and downstairs with range/oven, refrigerator/range. Laundry hook-up.



Duplex may be rented separately:



* upstairs: $2,500 plus utilities

* downstairs: $1,700 plus utilities



We love pets! Sorry, no pets or no cats or dogs are allowed. No smoking in our unit.



Rental application fee: $30 and includes the cost of the credit report.



Thank you.



Integrity LLC

RB-23109

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293609

Property Id 293609



No Pets Allowed



