Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
2321 Orchid St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2321 Orchid St

2321 Orchid Street · (808) 306-4584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2321 Orchid Street, Honolulu, HI 96816
Palolo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $4250 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
2321 Orchid Street - Property Id: 293609

2321 Orchid Street

Separate entrances.
Upstairs unit: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath
Downstairs unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bath

Tenant pays for the electricity, cable tv, telephone, internet and wifi.

Kitchen - both upstairs and downstairs with range/oven, refrigerator/range. Laundry hook-up.

Duplex may be rented separately:

* upstairs: $2,500 plus utilities
* downstairs: $1,700 plus utilities

We love pets! Sorry, no pets or no cats or dogs are allowed. No smoking in our unit.

Rental application fee: $30 and includes the cost of the credit report.

Thank you.

Integrity LLC
RB-23109
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293609
Property Id 293609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Orchid St have any available units?
2321 Orchid St has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2321 Orchid St have?
Some of 2321 Orchid St's amenities include w/d hookup, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Orchid St currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Orchid St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Orchid St pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Orchid St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2321 Orchid St offer parking?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not offer parking.
Does 2321 Orchid St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Orchid St have a pool?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Orchid St have accessible units?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Orchid St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Orchid St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Orchid St does not have units with air conditioning.
