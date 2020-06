Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Property Address: 2233 Ala Wai Blvd. Unit on the 12th Floor.



TEXT FOR SHOWINGS! (808)277-0652 JOHN



Completely renovated, 2/2/1 (1,024 sq ft). Seldom available High(12th) floor, gorgeous Ala Wai, golf course and Diamond Head views. Three (3) total lanais, 3 new window A/C units, remodeled kitchen with new counter tops and cabinets, laminate flooring. New bathroom tile showers and all new fixtures. Washer and dryer in unit. Nice amenities and guest parking.