223 Saratoga Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bike storage hot tub internet access valet service

Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a 5-star hotel in the heart of Waikiki! Trump Tower offers 24hr room service and in room dining, 3 restaurants on site (BLT, Wai'olu, In-Yo Cafe), 24hr gym and fitness center, Spa for massage and facials, maid service ($84), valet parking ($370/mo) or Fort DeRussy self parking ($170/mo), and free surfboard and bike storage. This studio overlooks Fort DeRussy Park and the Ritz Carlton, and comes fully furnished with all utilities such as Central AC, Cable, Internet, and Electricity included. Come take a look today and enjoy this resort executive lifestyle!