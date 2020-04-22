All apartments in Honolulu
223 Saratoga Road
223 Saratoga Road

223 Saratoga Road · (808) 377-4642
Location

223 Saratoga Road, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2001 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a 5-star hotel in the heart of Waikiki! Trump Tower offers 24hr room service and in room dining, 3 restaurants on site (BLT, Wai'olu, In-Yo Cafe), 24hr gym and fitness center, Spa for massage and facials, maid service ($84), valet parking ($370/mo) or Fort DeRussy self parking ($170/mo), and free surfboard and bike storage. This studio overlooks Fort DeRussy Park and the Ritz Carlton, and comes fully furnished with all utilities such as Central AC, Cable, Internet, and Electricity included. Come take a look today and enjoy this resort executive lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Saratoga Road have any available units?
223 Saratoga Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 Saratoga Road have?
Some of 223 Saratoga Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Saratoga Road currently offering any rent specials?
223 Saratoga Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Saratoga Road pet-friendly?
No, 223 Saratoga Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 223 Saratoga Road offer parking?
Yes, 223 Saratoga Road does offer parking.
Does 223 Saratoga Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Saratoga Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Saratoga Road have a pool?
No, 223 Saratoga Road does not have a pool.
Does 223 Saratoga Road have accessible units?
No, 223 Saratoga Road does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Saratoga Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Saratoga Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Saratoga Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 Saratoga Road has units with air conditioning.
