Honolulu, HI
2222 Citron Street, #1801
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2222 Citron Street, #1801

2222 Citron Street · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Citron Street, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary. The beautiful kitchen offers newer appliances and an island with bar stools for a quick bite, plus you have a quaint dining area! Easy care vinyl flooring throughout. Washer /Dryer in unit. Only 4 units per floor, and this corner unit offers nice cross ventilation. Enjoy morning coffee and beautiful evening city lights from the lanai! Super convenient location near UH with amenities that include BBQ area, swimming pool, sauna, guest parking, resident manager, plus an assigned storage unit on the same floor as your unit! Secured entry to building and the 1 assigned lower level parking. Water/Sewer included in rent. No pets. No smoking. 1 year rental agreement, good credit, excellent references, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have any available units?
2222 Citron Street, #1801 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have?
Some of 2222 Citron Street, #1801's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Citron Street, #1801 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Citron Street, #1801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Citron Street, #1801 pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 offers parking.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 has a pool.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have accessible units?
No, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Citron Street, #1801 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Citron Street, #1801 does not have units with air conditioning.
