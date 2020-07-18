2222 Citron Street, #1801

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest parking sauna

Parkside Tower 2 bdm 1 bath - Great Views! - Available Now! Beautifully remodeled spacious unit with "oh so pretty" city and Diamond Head views! Unit is furnished, but the furniture can be removed if necessary. The beautiful kitchen offers newer appliances and an island with bar stools for a quick bite, plus you have a quaint dining area! Easy care vinyl flooring throughout. Washer /Dryer in unit. Only 4 units per floor, and this corner unit offers nice cross ventilation. Enjoy morning coffee and beautiful evening city lights from the lanai! Super convenient location near UH with amenities that include BBQ area, swimming pool, sauna, guest parking, resident manager, plus an assigned storage unit on the same floor as your unit! Secured entry to building and the 1 assigned lower level parking. Water/Sewer included in rent. No pets. No smoking. 1 year rental agreement, good credit, excellent references, and renter's insurance is required. $25.00 application fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5896947)