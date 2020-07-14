All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

215 N King St 105

215 North King Street · (808) 593-9776
Location

215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Kalihi - Palama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
elevator
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
lobby
Convenient unit on King St - Property Id: 305733

Newer building conveniently located in Downtown. The site is large and is relatively quiet for downtown. It's adjacent to Nuuanu Stream and Aala International Park and is a two-minute walk over Nuuanu Stream to Chinatown shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.
This unit is on the first floor so you'll never have to wait for the elevator.
215 N. King has 24-hour security for residents with a private staff of guards and video surveillance. The large lobby has a mailroom, manager's office, security desk, and intercom. There's plenty of guest parking. A meeting room is available by appointment. The secure parking garage for residents is separate from the residential tower. A large landscaped lawn can be enjoyed by the residents for walking, barbecuing, or playing.
Rent would include water and sewer.
Washer, dryer, and window AC in the unit. Parking is fob entry, the stall is unassigned.
This is a no smoking / vaping property.
Pet Policy - No Pets.
IDEAL PROPERTIES, INC.
RB-17025
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305733
Property Id 305733

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 N King St 105 have any available units?
215 N King St 105 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 N King St 105 have?
Some of 215 N King St 105's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 N King St 105 currently offering any rent specials?
215 N King St 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 N King St 105 pet-friendly?
No, 215 N King St 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 215 N King St 105 offer parking?
Yes, 215 N King St 105 offers parking.
Does 215 N King St 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 N King St 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 N King St 105 have a pool?
No, 215 N King St 105 does not have a pool.
Does 215 N King St 105 have accessible units?
No, 215 N King St 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 N King St 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 N King St 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 N King St 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 N King St 105 has units with air conditioning.
