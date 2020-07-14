215 N King St 105

Amenities

Newer building conveniently located in Downtown. The site is large and is relatively quiet for downtown. It's adjacent to Nuuanu Stream and Aala International Park and is a two-minute walk over Nuuanu Stream to Chinatown shopping, restaurants, and nightlife.

This unit is on the first floor so you'll never have to wait for the elevator.

215 N. King has 24-hour security for residents with a private staff of guards and video surveillance. The large lobby has a mailroom, manager's office, security desk, and intercom. There's plenty of guest parking. A meeting room is available by appointment. The secure parking garage for residents is separate from the residential tower. A large landscaped lawn can be enjoyed by the residents for walking, barbecuing, or playing.

Rent would include water and sewer.

Washer, dryer, and window AC in the unit. Parking is fob entry, the stall is unassigned.

This is a no smoking / vaping property.

Pet Policy - No Pets.

