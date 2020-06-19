All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1909 Ala Wai Boulevard
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:23 AM

1909 Ala Wai Boulevard

1909 Ala Wai Boulevard · (808) 735-2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Waikiki
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1909 Ala Wai Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Waikiki Secure One Bedroom One, Full Bath, Full Kitchen & Dining Area too. 1 Garage Assigned Covered Parking. Spacious Rooms & Fully Furnished Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Relaxing Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Schools- HPU Manoa, Hawaii State University ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS All Utilities are included: Water, Electricity, Parking, Spectrum Wifi & Cable TV. Contact additional GET of 4.712% Rebecca S. Fagasa (RS) 61756 with Hawaii Dream Realty for showing appointment (808)221-2123

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have any available units?
1909 Ala Wai Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have?
Some of 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Ala Wai Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1909 Ala Wai Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity