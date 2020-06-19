1909 Ala Wai Boulevard

Amenities

Waikiki Secure One Bedroom One, Full Bath, Full Kitchen & Dining Area too. 1 Garage Assigned Covered Parking. Spacious Rooms & Fully Furnished Beautiful Views of the Mountains and Ala Wai Canal from the Relaxing Open Lanai Soothing Cross Winds Throughout Great Location Easy Access to all Waikiki has to Offer Waikiki Sandy Beaches ,Shopping, Restaurants, The Zoo, Concerts, Schools- HPU Manoa, Hawaii State University ECT... LIVE THE DREAM PARADISE AWAITS All Utilities are included: Water, Electricity, Parking, Spectrum Wifi & Cable TV. Contact additional GET of 4.712% Rebecca S. Fagasa (RS) 61756 with Hawaii Dream Realty for showing appointment (808)221-2123