1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 car wash area concierge gym parking pool hot tub

Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms

Rent: $3,500

Security Deposit: $3,500

Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older

Available: Now

We are not accepting section 8 at this time



Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the magnificent views over Waikiki and Diamond Head in this two master bedroom unit with two parking stalls in the Waikiki Landmark. The unit comes with new window coverings, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and an in-unit washer and dryer. One master bedroom has both a shower stall, a jetted-whirlpool bathtub, and two sinks. Amenities include a swimming pool, lap pool, hot tub, two spas, concierge/security, car wash, fitness center, and cabanas.



Nearby Ala Wai Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Kaimuki High School.



Utilities include parking, sewer, trash, and water.



Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453822)