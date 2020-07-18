All apartments in Honolulu
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606

1888 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 439-8520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1888 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Spectacular Views Over Waikiki - Waikiki Landmark 2606 - Rental Terms
Rent: $3,500
Security Deposit: $3,500
Application Fee: $25 per person 18 years or older
Available: Now
We are not accepting section 8 at this time

Waikiki Landmark - Enjoy the magnificent views over Waikiki and Diamond Head in this two master bedroom unit with two parking stalls in the Waikiki Landmark. The unit comes with new window coverings, dishwasher, range/oven, microwave, and an in-unit washer and dryer. One master bedroom has both a shower stall, a jetted-whirlpool bathtub, and two sinks. Amenities include a swimming pool, lap pool, hot tub, two spas, concierge/security, car wash, fitness center, and cabanas.

Nearby Ala Wai Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Kaimuki High School.

Utilities include parking, sewer, trash, and water.

Non-refundable application fee of $25 per person 18 years or older. No pets. No smoking. Tenant insurance required. Showing by appointment only. Please contact Riley Bloom at (808)379-7050 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have any available units?
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have?
Some of 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 pet-friendly?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 offer parking?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 offers parking.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have a pool?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 has a pool.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have accessible units?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1888 Kalakaua Ave #2606 does not have units with air conditioning.
