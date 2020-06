Amenities

parking recently renovated pool guest parking

Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath 1 parking near the Convention Center just outside Waikiki! - This one bedroom unit has been completely renovated! New flooring, kitchen cabinets, new appliances, and freshly painted.

Great location near Ala Moana Beach Park, Shopping Center, Convention Center and just outside Waikiki

Nice views from the lanai.

Electricity, Water, and Sewer fees are included



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2633566)