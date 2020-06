Amenities

This duplex house is split into different sections. The house is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with separate entry. The laundry area is shared with other tenants. The unit has access to 1 parking stall in front of the house. Tile floors throughout the house. The house is just on the outskirts of town. Very easy access to downtown Honolulu. No smoking or vaping. No section 8 or government assistance allowed. No pets allowed.



Please call Gavin at (808) 354-0960 to schedule a showing of the house.



To apply for rental, please go to https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

