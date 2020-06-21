All apartments in Honolulu
172 Puiwa Road
172 Puiwa Road

172 Puiwa Road · (808) 955-5282
Location

172 Puiwa Road, Honolulu, HI 96817
Nuuanu - Punchbowl

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME THROUGH OUT! Open Concept LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN with WONDERFUL outdoor COVERED PATIO to entertain and BBQ and a Peek-a-Boo OCEAN VIEW. New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave Hood) plus Dishwasher not to mention lots of storage space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms also renovated; cool Nu'uanu Valley breezes flows through the bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood located near Nu'uanu Valley Park and just a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu. Renters Insurance Required * Application Fee * No Smoking * No Pets * must have verifiable income for showing. Unit comes with Water, Sewer, Trash and Yard Service, Assigned 1 Parking. No more than 3 people at each appointment, must wear mask and gloves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Puiwa Road have any available units?
172 Puiwa Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Puiwa Road have?
Some of 172 Puiwa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Puiwa Road currently offering any rent specials?
172 Puiwa Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Puiwa Road pet-friendly?
No, 172 Puiwa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 172 Puiwa Road offer parking?
Yes, 172 Puiwa Road does offer parking.
Does 172 Puiwa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Puiwa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Puiwa Road have a pool?
No, 172 Puiwa Road does not have a pool.
Does 172 Puiwa Road have accessible units?
No, 172 Puiwa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Puiwa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Puiwa Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Puiwa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Puiwa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
