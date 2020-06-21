172 Puiwa Road

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED HOME THROUGH OUT! Open Concept LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN with WONDERFUL outdoor COVERED PATIO to entertain and BBQ and a Peek-a-Boo OCEAN VIEW. New Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave Hood) plus Dishwasher not to mention lots of storage space. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms also renovated; cool Nu'uanu Valley breezes flows through the bedrooms. Quiet neighborhood located near Nu'uanu Valley Park and just a few minutes from Downtown Honolulu. Renters Insurance Required * Application Fee * No Smoking * No Pets * must have verifiable income for showing. Unit comes with Water, Sewer, Trash and Yard Service, Assigned 1 Parking. No more than 3 people at each appointment, must wear mask and gloves.