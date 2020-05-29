1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool air conditioning bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Furnished 2/2/1 LONG TERM RENTAL Yacht Harbor Towers $3800 - Fully furnished 2/2/ and 1 covered parking stall in Yacht Harbor Towers. This very high floor Ewa corner unit commands views like no other! Unobstructed ocean and harbor views, beach coastline and mountain views as well. Central Air, carpeted, in excellent condition, and is a spacious 1288 sf. Master bedroom includes a King bed and second bedroom a Queen murphy with an exceptional mattress. Very clean and ready for you to move in. LONG Term rental. This means 6 months or longer. Rent includes electricity, water, internet and cable. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.

Building is secured, parking secured, pool and bbq decks are beautiful looking over the Waikiki Yacht Harbor. There is no gym. Repiping is complete in this unit.



Call Carolyn for a viewing. 808-282-8228



(RLNE4964922)