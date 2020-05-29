All apartments in Honolulu
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508

1600 Ala Moana Blvd · (808) 263-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished 2/2/1 LONG TERM RENTAL Yacht Harbor Towers $3800 - Fully furnished 2/2/ and 1 covered parking stall in Yacht Harbor Towers. This very high floor Ewa corner unit commands views like no other! Unobstructed ocean and harbor views, beach coastline and mountain views as well. Central Air, carpeted, in excellent condition, and is a spacious 1288 sf. Master bedroom includes a King bed and second bedroom a Queen murphy with an exceptional mattress. Very clean and ready for you to move in. LONG Term rental. This means 6 months or longer. Rent includes electricity, water, internet and cable. Absolutely no pets and no smoking allowed.
Building is secured, parking secured, pool and bbq decks are beautiful looking over the Waikiki Yacht Harbor. There is no gym. Repiping is complete in this unit.

Call Carolyn for a viewing. 808-282-8228

(RLNE4964922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have any available units?
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have?
Some of 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 does offer parking.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 has a pool.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have accessible units?
No, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3508 has units with air conditioning.
