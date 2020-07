Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RARELY AVAILABLE UPGRADED 1BR/1BA/1PKG UNIT IN PENSACOLA VISTA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



DESCRIPTION:

Enjoy this conveniently located upgraded 1BR/1BA/1PKG unit in the Pensacola Vista. Everything Honolulu has to offer is a short distance away. A night of entertainment at the Ward Village. Dining at one of the many award winning restaurant. Shopping for bargains in Chinatown or Ala Moana Shopping Center. A night cap at one of the local clubs or bars. If you rather enjoy the scenery this unit is a short drive to Nuuanu Pali Lookout with it's spectacular views.



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Condominium

• Interior Area: 519sf

• Bedrooms: 1

• Bathrooms: 1

• Parking: 1



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Range/Oven

• Refrigerator

• Custom Cabinets

• Granite Counter Top

• Flooring: Tile



BUILDING FEATURES:

• Secured Entry

• Community Laundry



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• No Pets

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit and Background Check Required

• Renter's Insurance Required

• Rental Application Fee: $45



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3806476)