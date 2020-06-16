1560 Thurston Avenue

Amenities

Available now, 601 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 parking, at Makikilani Plaza. Unit offers spacious living room, bedroom with walk in closet, bathroom with tub/shower combination and galley kitchen. Laminate flooring, in unit stackable washer/dryer and assigned covered parking with secured entrance. Panoramic views of the city, mountains and ocean. Building offers a pool on the first floor and guest parking. Close to H1, shopping, entertainment, dining, bus. Tenant pays electricity, cable and internet. No pets or smoking please.