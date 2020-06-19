All apartments in Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
1555 Wilder Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM

1555 Wilder Avenue

1555 Wilder Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1555 Wilder Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 2:00 pm
By: RAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. This is a renovated partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with A/C and the bottom units come with enclosed lanais. These units do not come with parking.
2. Located in the Makiki area, the address is 1555 WIlder Avenue. Within a short distance of Makiki District Park and Kapiolani Medical Center.
3. The kitchen comes complete with a range, fridge and disposal.
4. Rent includes water and sewer. Electricity, telephone and TV cable are at the tenant's expense.
5. Driving towards the mountain on Punahou Street, turn left onto Wilder Avenue. The building will be on the left side. Find street parking and meet our rental agent at the front of the building.
6. Once again, the address is 1555 Wilder Avenue.

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 2:00 pm
By: RAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

