1. This is a renovated partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with A/C and the bottom units come with enclosed lanais. These units do not come with parking.

2. Located in the Makiki area, the address is 1555 WIlder Avenue. Within a short distance of Makiki District Park and Kapiolani Medical Center.

3. The kitchen comes complete with a range, fridge and disposal.

4. Rent includes water and sewer. Electricity, telephone and TV cable are at the tenant's expense.

5. Driving towards the mountain on Punahou Street, turn left onto Wilder Avenue. The building will be on the left side. Find street parking and meet our rental agent at the front of the building.

6. Once again, the address is 1555 Wilder Avenue.



14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Tuesday, 6/16/2020 at 2:00 pm

By: RAY

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

