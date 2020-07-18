All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1543 Makiki Street unit #607

1543 Makiki Street · (808) 521-3777
Location

1543 Makiki Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
- Carpet throughout the unit, Tile in the bathroom and kitchen. Nice and clean unit Rent: $1,600/monthly 1 yr lease, no pets and no smoking. Water/Sewer included.

To schedule a showing or apply for a unit please go to: http://www.cpphawaii.com/vacancies/ *Showings are 15-20 minutes in duration and are scheduled Monday - Friday between 9:00am - 11:30am and 1:00pm - 4:00pm. **Requirements: **Copy of recent paystub **Copy of Identification **Application fee $25 ***CENTRAL PACIFIC PROPERTIES ***808-521-3777

(RLNE3787560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have any available units?
1543 Makiki Street unit #607 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Makiki Street unit #607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 offer parking?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 does not offer parking.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have a pool?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have accessible units?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 Makiki Street unit #607 does not have units with air conditioning.

