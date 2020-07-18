1543 Makiki Street unit #607.

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

- Carpet throughout the unit, Tile in the bathroom and kitchen. Nice and clean unit Rent: $1,600/monthly 1 yr lease, no pets and no smoking. Water/Sewer included.



To schedule a showing or apply for a unit please go to: http://www.cpphawaii.com/vacancies/ *Showings are 15-20 minutes in duration and are scheduled Monday - Friday between 9:00am - 11:30am and 1:00pm - 4:00pm. **Requirements: **Copy of recent paystub **Copy of Identification **Application fee $25 ***CENTRAL PACIFIC PROPERTIES ***808-521-3777



(RLNE3787560)