Amenities

parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Punahou Wilder. This fully furnished, two-bedroom, one-bath, one parking unit is now available for rent. Located in Makiki near Maryknoll and Punahou Schools as well as the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Easy access to the H-1 Freeway. This 8th-floor unit faces towards Manoa and offers a great view of the mountains. Most major furnishings are included, however, actual furnishings may vary as shown. Linens and kitchenware not provided with the unit.