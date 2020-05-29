All apartments in Honolulu
1532 Thurston Avenue

1532 Thurston Avenue · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1532 Thurston Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This unit is on the first floor. Each unit comes with one reserved parking stall in front of the building.

Tenant pays for electric, gas, telephone, and cable.

Seeking a long term tenant who will sign a one year lease. Applications available at the showing. All adults must complete an online application and meet application requirements. There is a #22.00 application fee for each adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390 Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,390, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have any available units?
1532 Thurston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
Is 1532 Thurston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Thurston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Thurston Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Thurston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Thurston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Thurston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
