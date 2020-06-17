All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated March 16 2020 at 12:45 PM

1511 Nuuanu Avenue

1511 Nuuanu Avenue · (808) 593-7705
Location

1511 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Well maintained Queen Emma Gardens studio, one bath unit that is centrally located near downtown, Safeway, CVS, Chinatown, minutes to freeway and military bases. This unit features full kitchen, refrigerator, range, range hood, disposal, plush carpets, tile flooring, convenient parking stall plus more! This secured unit has night security guard, resident manager, secured elevators, swimming pool, bbq, recreation area plus more. Available immediately. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash. Please leave a name and phone number when responding. Please call or email Island Pacific-REALTORS at 808 593-7705. Sorry no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have any available units?
1511 Nuuanu Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have?
Some of 1511 Nuuanu Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Nuuanu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Nuuanu Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Nuuanu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue has a pool.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Nuuanu Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Nuuanu Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
