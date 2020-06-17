1511 Nuuanu Avenue

Amenities

Well maintained Queen Emma Gardens studio, one bath unit that is centrally located near downtown, Safeway, CVS, Chinatown, minutes to freeway and military bases. This unit features full kitchen, refrigerator, range, range hood, disposal, plush carpets, tile flooring, convenient parking stall plus more! This secured unit has night security guard, resident manager, secured elevators, swimming pool, bbq, recreation area plus more. Available immediately. Rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash. Please leave a name and phone number when responding. Please call or email Island Pacific-REALTORS at 808 593-7705. Sorry no pets allowed.