1508 Kewalo Street

A unique and fun 2 story layout with high ceilings in the heart of Makiki! Feels like a mini house instead of an apartment. Top floor has an open loft with a bed, kitchen, living room, and built in office desk. Bottom floor has a full bathroom with tub shower, walk in closet, extra second sink area, and full bedroom with even more closet space. Unit has 2 air conditioners, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, ceiling fans, wall mounted 55" Sharp HD TV, and more! The parking stall is right in front of the unit and is extra long, second stall rented at $150/mo. Walking distance to Makiki Shopping Plaza and Makiki District Park (tennis, basketball, swimming pool, etc). Easy access to H-1 freeway and still very quiet, can't hear a thing. Includes sewer, hot water, cable, and gas.