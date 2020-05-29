All apartments in Honolulu
1508 Kewalo Street

1508 Kewalo Street · (808) 377-4642
Location

1508 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101B · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
A unique and fun 2 story layout with high ceilings in the heart of Makiki! Feels like a mini house instead of an apartment. Top floor has an open loft with a bed, kitchen, living room, and built in office desk. Bottom floor has a full bathroom with tub shower, walk in closet, extra second sink area, and full bedroom with even more closet space. Unit has 2 air conditioners, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, ceiling fans, wall mounted 55" Sharp HD TV, and more! The parking stall is right in front of the unit and is extra long, second stall rented at $150/mo. Walking distance to Makiki Shopping Plaza and Makiki District Park (tennis, basketball, swimming pool, etc). Easy access to H-1 freeway and still very quiet, can't hear a thing. Includes sewer, hot water, cable, and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Kewalo Street have any available units?
1508 Kewalo Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1508 Kewalo Street have?
Some of 1508 Kewalo Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Kewalo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Kewalo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Kewalo Street pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Kewalo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Kewalo Street does offer parking.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Kewalo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Kewalo Street has a pool.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street have accessible units?
No, 1508 Kewalo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Kewalo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Kewalo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1508 Kewalo Street has units with air conditioning.
