1425 Liliha St 20B

Amenities
fully renovated new appliances 2 bed 1 bath 1 pkg - Property Id: 90152
A must see!! Completely renovated top floor high ceiling condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered parking next to the building entrance. Everything NEW - New paint, cabinets, quartz countertop, oven/range, refrigerator, ceiling fans, flooring , toilet, shower., doors, medicine cabinet, closet, bathroom accessories, lighting. A very convenient location with Times Supermarket, Nice Day Chinese Seafood Restaurant, Subway , beauty salon, bank, doctor office, bakery and other shops downstairs of the building. Close to bus line, school, and library. Secured building with resident manager on site. Small lanai with great views. Rent includes water, sewer, and parking. One year lease. Security deposit 1 month . No pets. No smoking. Building is located in Liliha Square. Once you see it, you will fall in love with it
