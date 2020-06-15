All apartments in Honolulu
1425 Liliha St 20B

1425 Liliha Street · (808) 386-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Liliha Street, Honolulu, HI 96817
Kalihi - Palama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 20B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
fully renovated new appliances 2 bed 1 bath 1 pkg - Property Id: 90152

A must see!! Completely renovated top floor high ceiling condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered parking next to the building entrance. Everything NEW - New paint, cabinets, quartz countertop, oven/range, refrigerator, ceiling fans, flooring , toilet, shower., doors, medicine cabinet, closet, bathroom accessories, lighting. A very convenient location with Times Supermarket, Nice Day Chinese Seafood Restaurant, Subway , beauty salon, bank, doctor office, bakery and other shops downstairs of the building. Close to bus line, school, and library. Secured building with resident manager on site. Small lanai with great views. Rent includes water, sewer, and parking. One year lease. Security deposit 1 month . No pets. No smoking. Building is located in Liliha Square. Once you see it, you will fall in love with it
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90152
Property Id 90152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have any available units?
1425 Liliha St 20B has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1425 Liliha St 20B have?
Some of 1425 Liliha St 20B's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Liliha St 20B currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Liliha St 20B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Liliha St 20B pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Liliha St 20B does offer parking.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have a pool?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have accessible units?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Liliha St 20B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Liliha St 20B does not have units with air conditioning.
