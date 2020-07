Amenities

Makiki Luna-Liho Towers studio w/Pkg., Washer/dryer - Very clean studio apartment located in secured building with 1 uncovered parking stall with gated entry.

Large square footage: 462 + lanai

New kitchen cabinets with full sized stove/oven/washer/dryer and new refrigerator.

Large walk-in closet!

Unit has A/C!

Newer carpet and paint...Building has secured entry!

Excellent location with easy access to H-1 and easy shopping.

Water, sewer and garbage are included...

No pets-animals of any type and non-smokers only please...

Tenant is required to obtain a Renter's Insurance Policy.

For information or to arrange a showing, call: Pacific Realty Group LLC 808-957-0776/808-428-0266.



