1402 Piikoi Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Cozy two-bedroom, one bathroom with assigned parking stall in a secured building is now available for rent at 1402 Piikoi St. This corner unit has laminate flooring throughout. A wall A/C in the living room and ceiling fans in all rooms including the living room. Windows have been upgraded to double pane windows to eliminate most outside noise. Appliances include a stackable washer & dryer, microwave, stove/oven, and fridge. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Water and sewer are included. Pet friendly, up to a certain weight, with pet deposit.



For more information or would like to schedule a showing, please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116.



Ruel Abenojar -RA 72108

Marie Hansen Properties

3124 Brokaw St.

Honolulu, HI 96815



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.