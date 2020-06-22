1402 Piikoi Street

Amenities
Cozy two-bedroom, one bathroom with assigned parking stall in a secured building is now available for rent at 1402 Piikoi St. This corner unit has laminate flooring throughout. A wall A/C in the living room and ceiling fans in all rooms including the living room. Windows have been upgraded to double pane windows to eliminate most outside noise. Appliances include a stackable washer & dryer, microwave, stove/oven, and fridge. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Water and sewer are included. Pet friendly, up to a certain weight, with pet deposit.
For more information or would like to schedule a showing, please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116.
Ruel Abenojar -RA 72108
Marie Hansen Properties
3124 Brokaw St.
Honolulu, HI 96815
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.