All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1402 Piikoi Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1402 Piikoi Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:56 AM

1402 Piikoi Street

1402 Piikoi Street · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1402 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 401 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Cozy two-bedroom, one bathroom with assigned parking stall in a secured building is now available for rent at 1402 Piikoi St. This corner unit has laminate flooring throughout. A wall A/C in the living room and ceiling fans in all rooms including the living room. Windows have been upgraded to double pane windows to eliminate most outside noise. Appliances include a stackable washer & dryer, microwave, stove/oven, and fridge. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and internet. Water and sewer are included. Pet friendly, up to a certain weight, with pet deposit.

For more information or would like to schedule a showing, please contact Ruel A. at 808 591-1116.

Ruel Abenojar -RA 72108
Marie Hansen Properties
3124 Brokaw St.
Honolulu, HI 96815

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Piikoi Street have any available units?
1402 Piikoi Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1402 Piikoi Street have?
Some of 1402 Piikoi Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Piikoi Street currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Piikoi Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Piikoi Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Piikoi Street is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Piikoi Street does offer parking.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 Piikoi Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street have a pool?
No, 1402 Piikoi Street does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street have accessible units?
No, 1402 Piikoi Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Piikoi Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Piikoi Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1402 Piikoi Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1402 Piikoi Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Apartments with ParkingHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Kalihi Palama
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity