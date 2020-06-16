1401 Lusitana St #506

Amenities

ELECTRICTY & WATER INCLUDED! LIVE IN TOWN! QUEENS/PUNCHBOWL AREA 1 Bed 1 bath 1 Covered parking. - **ELECTRIC & WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT! WASHER DRYER, AND WINDOW AC IN UNIT. 1 COVERED GATED PARKING** WALK UP -



Best reason to live in town, is so you don't have to deal with the morning/afternoon commutes! Live a little greener and have the freedom to walk or bike commute to work.



Newly updated kitchen cabinets. Centrally Located 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking (covered) near Queens Hospital, Downtown, and access to freeways. Building has secured entrances and gated garage parking with intercom access.



Please call or Text Kevin at 808 226 7768 if you would like more information or to schedule a showing.



To apply or submit a Guest Card. Please go to our website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com.



*$35 Processing Fee IF SELECTED applicant. FREE TO APPLY. ANYONE OVER 18+ MUST submit application.



Kevin GendranoRB-22190

KFG Properties, Inc

mb:808.226.7768| of:808.456.8188



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2630870)