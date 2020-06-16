All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1401 Lusitana St #506

1401 Lusitana Street · (808) 226-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Lusitana Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1401 Lusitana St #506 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ELECTRICTY & WATER INCLUDED! LIVE IN TOWN! QUEENS/PUNCHBOWL AREA 1 Bed 1 bath 1 Covered parking. - **ELECTRIC & WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT! WASHER DRYER, AND WINDOW AC IN UNIT. 1 COVERED GATED PARKING** WALK UP -

Best reason to live in town, is so you don't have to deal with the morning/afternoon commutes! Live a little greener and have the freedom to walk or bike commute to work.

Newly updated kitchen cabinets. Centrally Located 1 bed 1 bath 1 parking (covered) near Queens Hospital, Downtown, and access to freeways. Building has secured entrances and gated garage parking with intercom access.

Please call or Text Kevin at 808 226 7768 if you would like more information or to schedule a showing.

To apply or submit a Guest Card. Please go to our website at www.kfgpropertiesinc.com.

*$35 Processing Fee IF SELECTED applicant. FREE TO APPLY. ANYONE OVER 18+ MUST submit application.

Kevin GendranoRB-22190
KFG Properties, Inc
mb:808.226.7768| of:808.456.8188

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have any available units?
1401 Lusitana St #506 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have?
Some of 1401 Lusitana St #506's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Lusitana St #506 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Lusitana St #506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Lusitana St #506 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Lusitana St #506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Lusitana St #506 does offer parking.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Lusitana St #506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have a pool?
No, 1401 Lusitana St #506 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Lusitana St #506 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Lusitana St #506 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Lusitana St #506 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 Lusitana St #506 has units with air conditioning.
