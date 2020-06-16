All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:27 AM

1388 Ala Moana Boulevard

1388 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 589-2040
Location

1388 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3403 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

Park Lane Palm Resort is a luxury two-bedroom, plus den suite located in the Kaka'ako neighborhood. The master suite features a king-size bed and spa like en-suite bathroom that includes a tub and walk-in shower. The guest suite includes two twin beds and access to the hallway bathroom that consists of a walk-in shower. The additional den includes a sleeper sofa and small desk nook. Both bedrooms and lanai provide wonderful ocean and Great Lawn views. Outside of Palm suite, Park Lane provides great amenities including outdoor barbecue area, pool, hot-tub, fitness center, spa, private dining areas, and 24 hour security. Park Lane is also conveniently located next to Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
1388 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
