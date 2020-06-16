1388 Ala Moana Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

Park Lane Palm Resort is a luxury two-bedroom, plus den suite located in the Kaka'ako neighborhood. The master suite features a king-size bed and spa like en-suite bathroom that includes a tub and walk-in shower. The guest suite includes two twin beds and access to the hallway bathroom that consists of a walk-in shower. The additional den includes a sleeper sofa and small desk nook. Both bedrooms and lanai provide wonderful ocean and Great Lawn views. Outside of Palm suite, Park Lane provides great amenities including outdoor barbecue area, pool, hot-tub, fitness center, spa, private dining areas, and 24 hour security. Park Lane is also conveniently located next to Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana shopping center.