1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600

Amenities

gym pool concierge guest suite yoga clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite hot tub lobby media room sauna valet service yoga

Park Lane - Laule'a Suite - Welcome to the Laule'a Suite at Park Lane, an exclusive residential resort community located in the best location in all of Honolulu. This generous 1BR + Den offers 1055sf of living space and comes outfitted with upscale furnishings. Enjoy crystal clear ocean views from the floor to ceiling glass windows. Large enough for the whole family with a king size bed in master, full bed in the den & a pull-out sofa in living room, 3 TV's to entertain and wine cooler storage. Unwind in the open-air lobby with stunning ocean views or enjoy a glass of wine at sunset warmed by the fit-pit on the outdoor lanai. Relax and rejuvenate in an oasis of amenities including a men's and woman's spa, sauna, steam room, 75' lap pool, private dining rooms, covered BBQ cabanas, fitness center, movie theater and so much more. Experience the calming beauty and lifestyle of Park Lane. 30 day minimum, rates are subject to change.



Available July 3, 2020

Base Rent plus tax +utilities

TA:111-631-5648-01



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3324032)