All apartments in Honolulu
Find more places like 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Honolulu, HI
/
1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600

1388 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 479-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Honolulu
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1388 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 · Avail. now

$7,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
guest suite
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
valet service
yoga
Park Lane - Laule'a Suite - Welcome to the Laule'a Suite at Park Lane, an exclusive residential resort community located in the best location in all of Honolulu. This generous 1BR + Den offers 1055sf of living space and comes outfitted with upscale furnishings. Enjoy crystal clear ocean views from the floor to ceiling glass windows. Large enough for the whole family with a king size bed in master, full bed in the den & a pull-out sofa in living room, 3 TV's to entertain and wine cooler storage. Unwind in the open-air lobby with stunning ocean views or enjoy a glass of wine at sunset warmed by the fit-pit on the outdoor lanai. Relax and rejuvenate in an oasis of amenities including a men's and woman's spa, sauna, steam room, 75' lap pool, private dining rooms, covered BBQ cabanas, fitness center, movie theater and so much more. Experience the calming beauty and lifestyle of Park Lane. 30 day minimum, rates are subject to change.

Available July 3, 2020
Base Rent plus tax +utilities
TA:111-631-5648-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3324032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have any available units?
1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have?
Some of 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600's amenities include gym, pool, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 pet-friendly?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 offer parking?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 does not offer parking.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have a pool?
Yes, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 has a pool.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have accessible units?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1388 Ala Moana Blvd. #1600?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road
Honolulu, HI 96819
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street
Honolulu, HI 96826
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3
Honolulu, HI 96826
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street
Honolulu, HI 96815
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane
Honolulu, HI 96815
Waikiki Walina Apartment Homes
441 Walina St
Honolulu, HI 96815

Similar Pages

Honolulu 1 BedroomsHonolulu 2 Bedrooms
Honolulu Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu Pet Friendly Places
Honolulu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HI
Haleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIMililani Town, HINanakuli, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

WaikikiMccully Moiliili
Makiki Lower Punchbowl Tantalu

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity