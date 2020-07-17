All apartments in Honolulu
1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B

1341 Kapiolani Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Uraku Tower, Prestigious Building, $3,000 for 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 parking 10th floor unit - Year Built: 1989
Sq. Footage: 1,136
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 2-parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $3000 per month
Security Deposit: $3000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

Executive living in the Uraku Tower which is mainly owner occupied. 24 Hour Concierge, weekly housekeeping, pool, BBQ, jacuzzi, wet and dry sauna, exercise room, library, social room. Close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ward Village, Waikiki & beaches. Unit comes with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave oven, washer/dryer, central A/C. Carpet in bedrooms & tiles in bath & kitchen. Available immediately. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Long term lease, minimum 1-year. Furniture not included. Renters Insurance required

To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3116
Josie Cruz, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE
RS-67980
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2505221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have any available units?
1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have?
Some of 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B offers parking.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B has a pool.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have accessible units?
No, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B has units with air conditioning.
