1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B

Uraku Tower, Prestigious Building, $3,000 for 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 parking 10th floor unit - Year Built: 1989
Sq. Footage: 1,136
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 2-parking stalls
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Rent: $3000 per month
Security Deposit: $3000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
Executive living in the Uraku Tower which is mainly owner occupied. 24 Hour Concierge, weekly housekeeping, pool, BBQ, jacuzzi, wet and dry sauna, exercise room, library, social room. Close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ward Village, Waikiki & beaches. Unit comes with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave oven, washer/dryer, central A/C. Carpet in bedrooms & tiles in bath & kitchen. Available immediately. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Long term lease, minimum 1-year. Furniture not included. Renters Insurance required
To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3116
Josie Cruz, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE
RS-67980
Locations LLC
Property Management Division
614 Kapahulu Avenue #102
Honolulu, HI 96815
