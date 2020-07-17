1341 Kapiolani Blvd. #10B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Uraku Tower, Prestigious Building, $3,000 for 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 parking 10th floor unit - Year Built: 1989

Sq. Footage: 1,136

Bedrooms: 2 Bed

Bathrooms: 2 Bath

Parking: 2-parking stalls

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Rent: $3000 per month

Security Deposit: $3000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit



Executive living in the Uraku Tower which is mainly owner occupied. 24 Hour Concierge, weekly housekeeping, pool, BBQ, jacuzzi, wet and dry sauna, exercise room, library, social room. Close to Ala Moana Shopping Center, Ward Village, Waikiki & beaches. Unit comes with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave oven, washer/dryer, central A/C. Carpet in bedrooms & tiles in bath & kitchen. Available immediately. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Long term lease, minimum 1-year. Furniture not included. Renters Insurance required



To schedule a showing, please call (808) 738-3116

Josie Cruz, REALTOR-ASSOCIATE

RS-67980

Locations LLC

Property Management Division

614 Kapahulu Avenue #102

Honolulu, HI 96815



(RLNE2505221)