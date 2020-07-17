1315 Kalakaua Avenue

Amenities
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/utK6YdhtY8I
We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.
Building Name: Holomua Condominium
Address: 1315 Kalakaua Ave. #1606 Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $2150 per month
Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.
Square feet: Approx. 744 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $2150 per month
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.
Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.
Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.
Parking: 2 covered parking stall
Guest Parking: Building has some compact parking stalls available on the ground level of parking structure
Pets: No Pets Allowed.
Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.
Description:
The building is conveniently located at the top of Kalakaua in between Young Street and S. Beretania Street. The unit is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 parking stall unit with nice views over Honolulu. Right next to the building is 7-11 conveniently right there. Many shopping and eating places are conveniently close by. With the windows and a/c running you will not hear the sounds of the city. It has a good view of the city.
Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819
Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.
Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.