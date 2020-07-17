All apartments in Honolulu
1315 Kalakaua Avenue

1315 Kalākaua Avenue · (808) 400-6633
Location

1315 Kalākaua Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96826
Mccully - Moiliili

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1606 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
guest parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
internet access
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/utK6YdhtY8I

We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

Building Name: Holomua Condominium
Address: 1315 Kalakaua Ave. #1606 Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $2150 per month
Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now.
Square feet: Approx. 744 sq. ft.
Security Deposit: $2150 per month
Government Assistance: No section 8 allowed or any other government assistance allowed.
Lease: 12-month lease. No short-term rentals will be considered. Only long term lease available.
Utilities: Water, sewage, and trash included in rent.
Tenant pays for: Electric, cable, telephone, and Internet.
Parking: 2 covered parking stall
Guest Parking: Building has some compact parking stalls available on the ground level of parking structure
Pets: No Pets Allowed.
Smoking: No smoking of cigarettes or e-cigarettes allowed.
Insurance: Tenant is required to obtain renter's insurance.

Description:
The building is conveniently located at the top of Kalakaua in between Young Street and S. Beretania Street. The unit is a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 parking stall unit with nice views over Honolulu. Right next to the building is 7-11 conveniently right there. Many shopping and eating places are conveniently close by. With the windows and a/c running you will not hear the sounds of the city. It has a good view of the city.

Property Manager:
Gavin A. K. Shiraishi (B)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
275 Puuhale Road #B
Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have any available units?
1315 Kalakaua Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have?
Some of 1315 Kalakaua Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and guest parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Kalakaua Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Kalakaua Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Kalakaua Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Kalakaua Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1315 Kalakaua Avenue has units with air conditioning.
