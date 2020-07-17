All apartments in Honolulu
1259 Matlock Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:37 AM

1259 Matlock Avenue

1259 Matlock Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2078611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1259 Matlock Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96814
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
internet access
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 11:00 am
By: RAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. Located in the Ala Moana/Kapiolani area, this partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment comes with one parking stall.
2. The address is 1259 Matlock Street, just off Piikoi Street and 1 block from H1 Freeway. This apartment complex is centrally located near Ala Moana Center, Wal-Mart and Sam's Club, Ward Village and a variety of shops, businesses, eateries and entertainment options.
3. This home has a complete kitchen with a refrigerator and stove. Washer hook up is available for each unit, located at the back of the building for your convenience.
4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity, telephone, internet and TV cable are tenant’s expense.
5. Heading mauka on Piikoi turn right on Matlock Street. The property will be on your right. Arrive early to find street parking, as it is limited. The rental agent will greet you at the front of the building.
6. Once again, the address is 1259 Matlock Street.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have any available units?
1259 Matlock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1259 Matlock Avenue have?
Some of 1259 Matlock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Matlock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Matlock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Matlock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1259 Matlock Avenue offers parking.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have a pool?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Matlock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Matlock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
