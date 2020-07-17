1259 Matlock Avenue

Amenities

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



Showing: Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 11:00 am

By: RAY

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



1. Located in the Ala Moana/Kapiolani area, this partly furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment comes with one parking stall.

2. The address is 1259 Matlock Street, just off Piikoi Street and 1 block from H1 Freeway. This apartment complex is centrally located near Ala Moana Center, Wal-Mart and Sam's Club, Ward Village and a variety of shops, businesses, eateries and entertainment options.

3. This home has a complete kitchen with a refrigerator and stove. Washer hook up is available for each unit, located at the back of the building for your convenience.

4. Rent for this unit includes water and sewer. Electricity, telephone, internet and TV cable are tenant’s expense.

5. Heading mauka on Piikoi turn right on Matlock Street. The property will be on your right. Arrive early to find street parking, as it is limited. The rental agent will greet you at the front of the building.

6. Once again, the address is 1259 Matlock Street.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

Thank you for viewing this ad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.