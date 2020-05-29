All apartments in Honolulu
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1212 Nuuanu Avenue

1212 Nuuanu Avenue · (808) 591-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 Nuuanu Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96817
Downtown Honolulu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1608 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Move In Discounts available!
You never need to leave home!
Great Views come with this sought after 2 bedroom/2 bath condo
Located on the cool side of the building, gentle trades prevail
Secured building with Concierge features 1 covered & assigned parking stall
Property is loaded with amenities and considered the original downtown oasis
Unit includes all major appliances, wall to wall carpet, & a large covered lanai
Utilities included: Water/Sewer, Basic TV Cable & Internet, Rubbish Removal
Central Air Conditioning
Building Amenities Include:
Swimming Pool w/Endless Pool area Huge Jacuzzi, & Protected pool deck
Fitness Center w/ State of the art Equipment
Men's and Womens Locker rooms with showers and sauna
Bowling alley and private lounge with wet bar and pool table
Handball/Racquetball/Basketball courts with exercise floor
Outdoor Koi Ponds with BBQ Gazebos and Private Meeting Area
Tennis Courts and Driving Range
Conveniently located to Downtown & Chinatown,
Easy Freeway access and on all major bus routes

Available April 1, 2020 - showings by virtual appointments only
- www.mariehansenproperties.com
No Smoking or Pets
Please contact Sue Bauer, Property Manger, RS 53707
Marie Hansen Properties
Email: Sue@mhprops.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Application Fee: $22, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 4/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

