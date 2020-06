Amenities

Luxury condominium located in the heart of Downtown Honolulu. Views of the city, mountain and ocean! Viking appliances in the kitchen. Split ac units in all the rooms. 2 assigned parking stalls and assigned storage. Fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, infinity pool and movie theater. Rent includes basic cable, internet, water and sewer. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.