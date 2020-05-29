1118 Ala Moana Boulevard.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna

This 2BD/ 2.5BA spacious unit is situated on the preferred Diamond Head side of the building with 10 foot ceilings that showcases dynamic Diamond Head and Ocean views! The kitchen is beautifully appointed with Miele kitchen appliances, making entertaining on any scale a breeze. Amenities include infinity-edged pool and hot tub, poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxurious spa, library, theater, ocean view bar and 24-hour concierge. Conveniently located across the street from Ala Moana Beach Park, and in close proximity to Whole Foods Market and Ala Moana Shopping Center.

Fully furnished, renter's insurance required.