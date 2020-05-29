All apartments in Honolulu
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

1118 Ala Moana Boulevard

1118 Ala Moana Boulevard · (808) 532-3330
Location

1118 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96814
Ala Moana - Kakaako

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
24hr concierge
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
This 2BD/ 2.5BA spacious unit is situated on the preferred Diamond Head side of the building with 10 foot ceilings that showcases dynamic Diamond Head and Ocean views! The kitchen is beautifully appointed with Miele kitchen appliances, making entertaining on any scale a breeze. Amenities include infinity-edged pool and hot tub, poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center, luxurious spa, library, theater, ocean view bar and 24-hour concierge. Conveniently located across the street from Ala Moana Beach Park, and in close proximity to Whole Foods Market and Ala Moana Shopping Center.
Fully furnished, renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have any available units?
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have?
Some of 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Ala Moana Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Ala Moana Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

