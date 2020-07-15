1099 Green Street B306

Amenities

Makiki Area Condo Available! 2BR/1BA/1PKG -- $1600/mo - Don't delay! Submit your application to rent this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in town (Makiki area) today. Pool on site!



This third floor condo is over 600 square feet, in addition to a lanai, and features hard surface flooring throughout. Neutral color scheme adds to the clean, fresh feel of this condo. Full size kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and pantry, and ceramic style range/oven. One reserved parking space. Community coin-op laundry available on site.



$1600 month, $1600 deposit. $30 non-refundable application fee. Strictly no pets. No smoking. Unit will be shown and managed by owner. Contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606) to schedule showing. (808) 221-8904 or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.



No Pets Allowed



