Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1099 Green Street B306

1099 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Green Street, Honolulu, HI 96822
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu

Amenities

Makiki Area Condo Available! 2BR/1BA/1PKG -- $1600/mo - Don't delay! Submit your application to rent this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in town (Makiki area) today. Pool on site!

This third floor condo is over 600 square feet, in addition to a lanai, and features hard surface flooring throughout. Neutral color scheme adds to the clean, fresh feel of this condo. Full size kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and pantry, and ceramic style range/oven. One reserved parking space. Community coin-op laundry available on site.

$1600 month, $1600 deposit. $30 non-refundable application fee. Strictly no pets. No smoking. Unit will be shown and managed by owner. Contact Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606) to schedule showing. (808) 221-8904 or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Green Street B306 have any available units?
1099 Green Street B306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Honolulu, HI.
What amenities does 1099 Green Street B306 have?
Some of 1099 Green Street B306's amenities include parking, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Green Street B306 currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Green Street B306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Green Street B306 pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Green Street B306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Green Street B306 offers parking.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 Green Street B306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 have a pool?
Yes, 1099 Green Street B306 has a pool.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 have accessible units?
No, 1099 Green Street B306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 Green Street B306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Green Street B306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 Green Street B306 does not have units with air conditioning.
