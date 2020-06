Amenities

in unit laundry pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

Vintage home with over 1784 Sq Ft of living space includes a private backyard with pool. Master bedroom is equipped with a split air conditioning system, kitchen has all major appliances and the home includes a full size washer and dryer in the laundry area just outside of the kitchen.



Monthly rent of $5000.00 per month + $5000.00 security deposit. $22.00 application fee per adult. Tenant pays for yard & pool service and all utilities. This is a non-smoking, long term lease property. Sorry no pets. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.



Contact Rhonda Hutchinson, (RS) Lic 77932 of Marie Hansen Properties at 808-585-9235 (Direct) to schedule Social Distancing/Virtual Tour viewing of property

