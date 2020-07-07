All apartments in Woodstock
605 Radford Circle

605 Radford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

605 Radford Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Amazing deal in Wellington Manor! NEW paint, NEW flooring, NEW carpet, NEW hardiplank siding and NEWER appliances. Ready to move in! Large living room with a gas fireplace, perfect for cozying up on a cold winter day. Separate dining room, ready for your holiday dinners! Kitchen features beautiful grey cabinetry, eat-in dining area, and lots of storage. Huge master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and a massive walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Tons of community amenities. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants! Downtown Woodstock close by too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Radford Circle have any available units?
605 Radford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Radford Circle have?
Some of 605 Radford Circle's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Radford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
605 Radford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Radford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 605 Radford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 605 Radford Circle offer parking?
No, 605 Radford Circle does not offer parking.
Does 605 Radford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Radford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Radford Circle have a pool?
No, 605 Radford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 605 Radford Circle have accessible units?
No, 605 Radford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Radford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Radford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

