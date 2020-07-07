605 Radford Circle

Amenities

Amazing deal in Wellington Manor! NEW paint, NEW flooring, NEW carpet, NEW hardiplank siding and NEWER appliances. Ready to move in! Large living room with a gas fireplace, perfect for cozying up on a cold winter day. Separate dining room, ready for your holiday dinners! Kitchen features beautiful grey cabinetry, eat-in dining area, and lots of storage. Huge master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and a massive walk-in closet. Spacious bedrooms throughout. Tons of community amenities. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants! Downtown Woodstock close by too!