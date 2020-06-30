All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like
583 Ashland Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
583 Ashland Parkway
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM

583 Ashland Parkway

583 Ashland Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

583 Ashland Parkway, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lease Purchase Option, Owner Financing or Purchase! Beautiful home in "Sought After Brookshire" near the "Outlet Mall"! Foyer entrance, living space & separate dining room, plus a large family room with a fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area & sliding glass doors to patio and beautiful lawn and shrubs. FREE LAWN & SHRUB SERVICE! Newer granite countertops & tile floors in the kitchen. Fridge included but bring your own washer & dryer. Carpet throughout the home. Double car garage. Swim/tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 583 Ashland Parkway have any available units?
583 Ashland Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 583 Ashland Parkway have?
Some of 583 Ashland Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 583 Ashland Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
583 Ashland Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 583 Ashland Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 583 Ashland Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 583 Ashland Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 583 Ashland Parkway offers parking.
Does 583 Ashland Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 583 Ashland Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 583 Ashland Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 583 Ashland Parkway has a pool.
Does 583 Ashland Parkway have accessible units?
No, 583 Ashland Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 583 Ashland Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 583 Ashland Parkway has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with ParkingWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College