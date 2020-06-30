583 Ashland Parkway.

Amenities
Lease Purchase Option, Owner Financing or Purchase! Beautiful home in "Sought After Brookshire" near the "Outlet Mall"! Foyer entrance, living space & separate dining room, plus a large family room with a fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area & sliding glass doors to patio and beautiful lawn and shrubs. FREE LAWN & SHRUB SERVICE! Newer granite countertops & tile floors in the kitchen. Fridge included but bring your own washer & dryer. Carpet throughout the home. Double car garage. Swim/tennis community.